Bridgerton season 3 premiere date revealed! Will it be split up?

For everyone out there excited to see Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix, let’s just say that we have more news to share now!

First and foremost, let’s just share the good news — you will see the latest chapter on Thursday, May 16. Is that an extremely long wait? Yes, but at the same time it’s nice to just have it out there, and it makes some sense. Remember that this is a fairly-similar window to when we saw Queen Charlotte premiere in the past and clearly, Netflix thinks that this spring premiere window is ideal for a show like this in order for it to shine in the long-term.

If there is a big of bad news in here (at least for some people), it’s that you are not going to be getting the entirety of the season all at once. Instead, what we are looking at here is a situation where the first part of the season (four episodes) will air on that date. Meanwhile, the final four episodes are going to come out on Thursday, June 13.

Why is the streaming service doing this? Well, it’s increasingly common that they are following this release pattern in order to ensure that they make as much money as humanly possible off their releases. There’s not really much else of a reason to do it, beyond also wanting to generate more publicity for a longer period of time. That latter one is especially important given that the binge-watching model often does create scenarios were people watch a show and then forget about it entirely a mere matter of days later.

Want to get a few more details on what the third season could be? Then go ahead and check out the full logline below…

From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bridgerton now, including more on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Bridgerton season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







