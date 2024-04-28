Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 4/28?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? It has obviously been a long wait, but are we near the end of it?

There is no point in putting things off at this point, so let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode on the air in a matter of hours. There’s also not a new one coming for months. Ever since it was first revealed months ago that the show is coming back n November, nothing has changed. That is still the plan. The only thing that has changed, at least for now, is the fact that you are going to be seeing production start soon! We have waited a really long time to get to this point, but we are almost finally here — and there is something worth celebrating about that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Of course, we wish that there was something more we could note here when it comes to the story ahead. Even though Kevin Costner has expressed an openness to coming back as John Dutton, there is no evidence yet that this is going to happen. There is a chance that instead, Taylor Sheridan is moving forward without that character around. The state of the remaining scripts is still unclear — there could be ten total episodes remaining, but even that is not 100%.

The big thing that we would keep watch for over the next few weeks is some sort of formal announcement via the Paramount Network on a handful of different things. They won’t give away much on the story, but it would not shock us at all if they reveal at least a couple more things when it comes to guest stars or episode count. It’d be nice to have at least something more to be excited about as the wait continues.

Related – Get some more details now regarding the end of Yellowstone, and hype around the finale

Is there anything that you most want to see through the rest Yellowstone season 5?

Give us some of your thoughts and early predictions below! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates down the lines.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







