Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 spoilers: A huge finale tease

We understand that it is pretty easy to enter Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 will a lot of complicated emotions, largely because the end is near. This is going to be the final season and while that may not have been the plan originally, we know that it’s something that Taylor Sheridan is working to get out there in as perfect fashion as possible now.

Do we think that everyone will like the end of the show? Hardly, and that is due mostly to how series finales tend to be the hardest thing for any writer / writers to pull off. With that said, we are happy to at least have a tease or two on it now via Ian Bohen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Speaking per Entertainment Tonight recently, Bohen noted that despite a lot of the uncertainty lately, folks behind the scenes are more than confident that we’re going to get an end here that is very-much worth the wait:

“Everything will land in a way that is perfectly set. A lot of shows just kind of finish… and they don’t satisfy you. This will be completed in a way that it will make sense.

“… We’re expecting to have the best series finale in history. Overconfident maybe, but I think that’s what it’s going to be. We thank everyone for their patience… It’ll be worth the wait, I promise.”

We do think that one of the top stories here could easily be the most shocking, at least depending on what happens with John Dutton. There is a chance that Sheridan ends up killing him off in the early going, which would then set in motion a really intense final chapter for the series — one where almost anything could end up happening.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Yellowstone now, including other insight from Luke Grimes about what’s ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

How do you think the story is going to end? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







