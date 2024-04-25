Yellowstone season 5: Luke Grimes on John Dutton future

What is going to happen with John Dutton on Yellowstone season 5? It is one of the biggest questions that is out there, and we wish we had a clear answer.

For the time being, though, there is a lot of uncertainty. Kevin Costner has indicated a desire to return, but whether or not that happens remains to be seen.

Here’s what we can say — some other members of the cast are just doing their best to take everything in stride, knowing that they don’t have much say in what does or does not happen. Take Luke Grimes. Speaking per the Independent, here is what the actor behind Kayce Dutton had to say about his co-star, who has been busy working on his movie Horizon: An American Saga as of late:

“Whatever happened there is unfortunate if it’s changed anything about how the show was going to unfold … At a certain point, you gotta do what you gotta do, man … You gotta do what you love.”

For now, we’ll wait and see what happens with John when the show returns in November. The one thing that we will say here is pretty simple: Don’t believe everything that you read. With the way in which this show films, it still wouldn’t shock us in the event that Costner does come back and we see more of John within the final chapter.

With that being said, we would be shocked if Yellowstone suddenly reverts back to its plan to have more than five seasons. At this point a follow-up series is already in the works, and we also tend to think that executive producer Taylor Sheridan is deep into working on scripts for what lies ahead.

