Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: April 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn more on a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date over the course of this April? Let’s just say this — there is a lot to be excited about over the course of the coming months!

So, what stands out perhaps more than anything else? It begins with just the knowledge that production is going to be back underway within the relatively near future. Sure, it hasn’t happened as of yet, but we know that it will be soon — and you better believe there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to that.

At present, we don’t exactly think there is a good chance that we’re going to hear something more when it comes to a return date this month. It has already been confirmed that the series will return in November, and it will probably be summer before something other than this is brought up.

Now, with that said…

With filming coming back it is our anticipation that we’re going to see some behind-the-scenes teases and maybe a few suggestions as to what the remainder of the story will look like.

Do we think that the powers-that-be are going to guard some things a little bit closer than usual? Sure, with the reason for it being that John Dutton’s fate remains so unclear. Sure, we are aware that there are about a thousand or so different rumors out there about the character’s future, and honestly, we wouldn’t believe any of them fully as of yet. We are taking this instead as a situation where we will buy more into what is going on when we actually hear it in some official capacity from the powers-that-be here.

