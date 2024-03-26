Yellowstone season 5: The latest on ‘2024’ spin-off

As many people out there know, Yellowstone season 5 is coming back in November with the final stretch of episodes. Is this a hard thing to think about? Absolutely. This is a show that has provided so much fantastic content over the years and by virtue of that, it’s hard to say goodbye.

With that being said, though, who is to say that we actually are saying goodbye to some of these characters? Odds are, there will be at least some sort of Dutton presence in this world moving forward…

According to a new report coming in from Puck, there are still discussions underway regarding the next chapter of the series, though allegedly pay increases for some cast members remain a sticking point. Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Kelly Reilly are all mentioned as Yellowstone stars who could be coming back — the site also mentions long-rumored addition Matthew McConaughey as well as Michelle Pfeiffer.

If McConaughey and Pfeiffer both do show up as new additions to the greater universe, it represents exactly what this franchise has been going for — familiar faces in important roles along with Taylor Sheridan’s signature brand of storytelling. The funny thing about “2024” being a tentative title for this spin-off is that as of right now, it feels hard to imagine the show would actually come out this year, especially since the flagship Yellowstone may not be done until either late December or early January. Some of that depends on episode count, and there has been buzz about there being ten more episodes on the show moving forward.

It is going to be weird watching the flagship show in this franchise head off into the sunset — yet, at the same time it’s clear that it’s hard a pretty darn good run.

