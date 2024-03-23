Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 spoilers: More flashbacks ahead?

Finding news about the content of Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is no easy feat these days. Filming has yet to kick off, and the Paramount Network has already revealed the series will not be back until November.

So what can be said about the story right now? Well, a lot of it just comes down to how the story of John Dutton is going to be told, especially if Kevin Costner is not returning. (There have been rumors aplenty about that already.)

One of the people who obviously would be required to tell a lot of John’s story at this point is Josh Lucas, and for good reason. He plays the younger version of John on the show, and it certainly seems like he is likely to come back! Speaking on The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw (per Entertainment Weekly), the actor revealed what Taylor Sheridan said to him when asked about rumors the series could be ending after season 5 episode 8:

“He said, ‘No, we’re gonna go back and we’re gonna finish and we’re gonna definitely rely on some flashbacks to tell the story.’ … So I sure hope so.”

In a lot of ways, you can argue that the story of Yellowstone is an epic journey through time in its own way. Remember here that we have all of the prequels plus these flashbacks at this point, and there are more off-shoots coming.

We can certainly imagine why Lucas would want to be back for the final episodes — not only is being on this show a fantastic platform, but it also does allow you the chance to film in a stunningly beautiful place that is different from most sets. Signs point to filming kicking off around May, and hopefully, more teases will come out then.

What are you most hoping for moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 when it arrives?

