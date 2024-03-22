Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Spring 2024 update

At some point before the spring wraps up, will we have a chance to learn about a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date? This is going to be a hot topic of conversation for quite some time here, and for good reason! Just think about what we saw in the first part of the season and beyond that, the headlines that have come out ever since.

Sure, a lot of it has been speculation and/or tabloid rumors, and it does remain to be seen if John Dutton is ever going to appear in the flesh again. However, we’ve also heard that the final chapter could have at least ten episodes, which is great news for anyone wondering if there was enough time to tie together just about every loose end.

In getting more into the subject of a return date now, let’s just say that we’d be surprised if something more is said between now and the summer. Paramount Network has already specified that Kevin Costner and the rest of the cast are due to be back in November, and the goal is to likely to have that be enough for a good while insofar as a tease goes. The hope is that in the summer, something more specific will be revealed.

So what could you learn before the spring wraps up?

The biggest headline that you are almost sure to get here is on the start of production! The hope remains here that the cast and crew are going to be able to start things up around early May, though everything remains pretty flexible. The reason for the wait is to ensure that conditions are ideal for not just the actors, but also the horses and everything else that is needed to make the show believable.

