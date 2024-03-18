Yellowstone season 5 part 2: How many episodes? New details

How many episodes are we going to have a chance to get moving into Yellowstone season 5 part 2 over at Paramount Network? On the surface, it has felt for a while that the answer here was rather simple: Six. That is, after all, what was originally ordered.

However, since that time there has been speculation aplenty that the episode count would be increased to a certain extent. That is something that executive producer Taylor Sheridan first hinted at all the way back last year, noting that the network would likely give him however much time and space he needs to conclude the story. (Remember that season 5 is likely to be the end for this version of the saga, though there is a follow-up series currently in the works.)

So while the episode count for the remainder of season 5 is still not official, we do have a tease now from someone in the know. Speaking (per Deadline) while at the premiere for Palm Royale over at Apple TV+, Josh Lucas, who plays the younger version of John, indicated that we are likely going to be getting at least ten episodes in the second half of the season. This does feel like more than enough time to finish off the story, if this turns out to be the case.

Are there a ton of other mysteries out there? Absolutely. It begins with the future of Kevin Costner as John Dutton on the show, and it continues with questions about the future of the ranch itself. Are we going to see it survive yet another crisis? Everything appears as though it is falling apart and yet, you can argue that it has felt that way since the very start of the series.

No matter the episode count, it does appear as though filming will restart within the next couple of months. This gives you at least one more thing to mark on your calendar!

