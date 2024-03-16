Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: New reveal timeline

Is there any sort of timeline as to when a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date could be revealed? If you think that this is going to be some sort of subdued announcement when it happens … well, it won’t be. This is not just the #1 show on Paramount Network. It’s also the most important show on cable! There is so much invested in having this modern-day Western ride off into the sunset, even if it does eventually ride back with a spin-off featuring some of its characters.

Every step of the season 5B promotion has to be perfect, and rest assured that some networks are already thinking as to when to highlight the big return date.

What would we say right now? It is pretty simple: Keep your eyes fixated on late summer. In particular, don’t be surprised if a specific November date surfaces on Labor Day Weekend. This is when there are often Yellowstone marathons and something could be announced at that point. This also dovetails quite nicely into the first weekend of the NFL season starting a handful of days later, where there can be promos throughout all of the broadcasts on CBS. (Judging from the repeat airings from the first three seasons, there’s an audience that is shared there.)

Technically, we should note that the NFL season does not have an official start this fall as of yet, but it usually begins right after Labor Day and there is no reason to think otherwise for now.

One other things to watch out for

If there is a two-episode Yellowstone premiere, that is likely when it will be announced. It is also possible that this is when something more could also be revealed on 1923 season 2 but honestly, it feels more likely that it will have a separate reveal saved for another time. That way, you can make a bigger splash twice.

Have any predictions for Yellowstone season 5 part 2?

