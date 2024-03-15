Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Kelly Reilly talks filming

For those of you who have not heard, Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 will start production when we get around to the spring. It’s been a long time since the last episode aired (think over a year) and beyond that, it’s been almost two years since production on the first part of the season began.

So what is going on here? You’ve probably heard about some of the rumors associated with the show in the tabloids and elsewhere — however, the reason for the long filming delay is practical as much as anything else.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Kelly Reilly (who plays Beth) does a good job reminding everyone that it is the weather that has delayed the show as much as anything else right now:

Gosh, I’m really looking forward to them [the fans] having them [the last episodes]. We can only shoot this show in the summer because when winter comes in Montana from November through till May, it’s snowing – and shooting this show in the snow with horses, it’s just not possible. So we have one window and last year we lost it because of the actors’ strike. So I’m looking forward to them having the show back. I look forward to giving them their show back and look forward to ending it.

I’m looking forward to giving them the ending of Yellowstone that was always the ending of Yellowstone back when I signed on in 2018 – so it’s like… it’s gonna be wild.

This certainly suggests that even with all of the rumors over the past few months, it still seems as though the ending to the show is exactly what Taylor Sheridan had planned from the very beginning. There is still something exciting about that, and we’re ready to see it kick off when we get around to November on the Paramount Network.

