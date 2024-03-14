Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Kelly Reilly on spin-off future

Is Kelly Reilly going to eventually be a part of a Yellowstone spin-off? We know that there have been plenty of discussions about that but, at the same time, nothing is confirmed. Even when it is behind the scenes, there is still no guarantee that it will ever be stated publicly. Why? Well, the reason for that is potentially going to spoil what happens in the original show. The longer that the powers-that-be can keep a lot of that information under wraps, the happier that they will probably be.

Ultimately, you should not be too surprised that Reilly (who plays Beth Dutton) is not thinking too much at the moment about the long-term future, opting instead to look at what is right in front of her.

Speaking in a new interview with the Radio Times, the actress made it clear that getting back to work on season 5 episode 9 (which should start in the spring) is her top priority:

“I just care about finishing [the OG series] with as much care and as much passion and as much love as I can muster to put into it… I’m sort of prepping for that now, [and] that’s my tunnel-vision thing that I care about most.

“And what goes on beyond that? … There are discussions, you know. Don’t believe everything you read. It’s just nonsense… ”

We tend to think that the latter quote is a reference-of-sorts to the report that there may be some financial conversations happening between some potential stars of the spin-off and Paramount Network. We’re not too worried about any of that. This show is a great opportunity for the cast, especially since there is still a chance in the months off for them to be able to work on some other things.

What are you most excited to see in a potential Yellowstone spin-off show, regardless of when it airs?

