Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: What cast knows

Over the past couple of days, a lot has been made in regards to some comments about Yellowstone season 5 seemingly having a return date for production.

Here’s the irony in a lot of that: Ian Bohen basically said what a lot of us have been hearing for quite some time now. Namely, we’re talking here about the fact that the cast and crew should be back at work in May or June. We have a feeling that Taylor Sheridan is off somewhere hammering out what will be the final episodes for this particular part of the saga; while there is talk about a follow-up series happening, there is very little out there when it comes to details on it or the returning cast.

For the time being, let’s therefore shift the conversation over to the following: How much does the entire cast know about what’s coming, whether it be the story or the return date?

If we are to look first and foremost at the narrative, we would be surprised if some key players know anything more than a tiny tidbit here and there about what’s to come. It is hard to imagine even the leads knowing the full picture as of yet; there has not been any indication that Sheridan has allowed anyone to see scripts.

As for the return date, they don’t know anything more than we do on the outside. The cast and producers don’t have any real say in when Yellowstone comes back; they are equally at the mercy of the Paramount Network. We tend to think that the show will return in November, but that’s mostly because that is what has been said. Odds are, everyone will find out the exact return date all at once.

