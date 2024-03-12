Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Series star teases filming

The wait for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 has been immeasurably long — there is no denying that. However, is filming at least about to kick off?

Well, we suppose that the answer to this depends on your definition of “about to kick off.” By the time the spring is over, the cast and crew will be back at work in Montana. However, that does not mean that it is about to happen this month or anywhere super-close to it.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight over the weekend, Ian Bohen (who plays Ryan on the Paramount Network series) indicated that the cast “will go back… rumor has it in May … This summer, and then we should be on in November, roughly.”

Bohen noted that he has yet to see any scripts for the final episodes, and suggest that things could still be in a certain degree of flux:

“It could be June [when we go back to work] … we shoot six episodes … November, maybe December [the show comes back], and then we go through the holidays and maybe season finale… series finale maybe on Super Bowl [day].”

Ultimately, it feels like Bohen is still in a similar position to a lot of us, one where we are left to sit around and speculate all about what the future could hold here. There is still even a chance that the show ends up getting more than six episodes to wrap up the story; the remainder of this story is going to be however long it needs to be, and that should not be all that much of a surprise. This is one of the most important series for not just Paramount, but also the entirety of TV. Even if there is a spin-off here, the show still will need to stick the landing.

