Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: An expanded story?

As we prepare to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return on Paramount Network when we get around to November, there is so much that we are left to think about.

So, where do we start? Well, there are so many different things that we are left to think about here! One of the biggest things, of course, is getting into the actual length of the first episode back. Think about it this way — by the time that the series returns to the network, it will have been almost two years since it went off the air. Don’t we deserve something extra for our patience?

Well, for the time being, let’s just put it like this: We do tend to think that the first episode back will be extended in some way, and it is largely a matter of trying to figure out just what that will be.

There are two different scenarios that we are thinking about here with episode 9. One possible solution here would be Paramount Network actually opting to give us two separate episodes over the course of one night. They have done that in the past, and they could do that again. Another is that they just make episode 9 a good hour and a half — or hope that this is what creator Taylor Sheridan delivers.

What would we prefer?

Honestly? The latter. We want the remaining episodes to be stretched out as long as possible, especially since we know that they are going to be the final ones until a spin-off comes after the fact.

As for when the episodes will air in general, beyond the aforementioned November timeline we can all but guarantee it will once again be on a Sunday — and more than likely, earlier in the month as opposed to later. We will probably get something more specific during the summer.

Do you think that Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 should be expanded to some degree?

