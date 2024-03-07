Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Looking at the days

Sure, we know that Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is going to be coming at some point this November — but when in the month are we talking? This is at least something that merits more discussion, especially as we eagerly await filming to start back up.

Before getting into said conversation, it is worth noting that it was some time that the Paramount Network announced this return-date window. Could that change? Sure, but we think they did this knowing that this would give them more than enough time to get things together. We tend to think that a lot of people are already preparing to go back this spring; the larger questions relate to just who will be back and how the show is poised to handle a particular dilemma when it comes to characters.

Let’s get back to the title of this article and try to pinpoint the most likely day for the Western to return. There are four Sundays in November — the 3rd, the 10th, the 17th, and the 24th. This is important mostly when it comes to another question: How many episodes will we get for the final part of this story. Yellowstone season 5 originally had a 14-episode order, but that was before it was decided that the show would conclude. Now, plans go out the window a little bit.

If we are getting an eight-episode final arc for the series (our preference), our sentiment is that November 3 will be the most likely date. This will mean that a series finale could air on December 22, allowing the show to wrap before Christmas. For a six-episode season, they could premiere on the 17th and achieve the same purpose. The only start date we think is unlikely is the 24th given its proximity to Thanksgiving.

As of right now, we tend to think Paramount would most want November 3; however, that question comes down to if the episodes will be ready to go starting around that time.

