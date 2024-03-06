Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Darius Rucker wants in!

Given that Yellowstone season 5 has already cast one country-music star in Lainey Wilson, would it really be crazy to add another?

Well, let’s just say this: There is another big name out there in Darius Rucker who would be more than eager to take part. Even if the show is wrapping up after its current season, could there still be a place for him on it or one of the spin-offs? Well, you’d probably have to ask Taylor Sheridan about that…

For now, what we can at least do is share what Rucker himself had to say to Taste of Country Nights on that subject:

Anytime somebody calls me and asks me to do something, I love doing it. But I’m not an actor, man … [But in] a heartbeat. If Yellowstone called, I would pay for my own plane flight and hotel room — and they don’t have to pay me — and I would be on that show. I love that show so bad. I love that show.”

Heck, if you look beyond the flagship show for a moment, remember that both Faith Hill and Tim McGraw each starred in the prequel 1883 — it is clear that Sheridan loves country music and you can’t rule something like this out. We tend to think the appeal here is that these artists already have audiences, and they already feel authentic to a certain part of this world. All of the castings that have been made for the universe so far have been intentional, and are among the many reasons why this is one of the biggest franchises of the past couple of decades.

For now, the plan seems to be for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 to premiere in November — fingers crossed that this ends up sticking.

