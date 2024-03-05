Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Will it begin with big reveal?

Is there a single installment of TV this year garnering more enthusiasm than Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 at Paramount Network? If there is, we would 100% love to hear about it!

After all, consider this for a moment — more than a year has passed already since episode 8 aired and within that time, it is fair to say a lot of eventful stuff has transpired (and not all of it positive). We are now in a spot where the show is ending and beyond just that, the future of the main character in John Dutton is facing a lot of uncertainty.

We recognize fully that a lot has been said when it comes to Kevin Costner’s status with the show but honestly, it’s senseless to get into that right now since so many things could easily change. You could almost argue that it makes some more sense to find a way back as a promotional tool for his upcoming Horizon movies.

Regardless of whether or not we see John Dutton again, one thing does feel clear: Episode 9 is going to have to address what happens with John. If the show has to kill him off, it isn’t something to sit on. They have to figure out a clever way to do it and then deal with the fallout. Otherwise, John is the only thing that viewers will be able to think about, and it will serve as a giant distraction for just about everything else that is happening on-screen.

One other big challenge with this is simple: If you do need to kill John off, how do you do it? Remember that he was alive and kicking at the end of episode 8 and with Summer. Sure, there are people who want him dead, but that has always been the case here!

How do you think that Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is going to handle the John situation?

