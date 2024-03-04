Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: How much more is there?

We recognize that Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is coming to Paramount Network in November. With that in mind, how much are we actually getting?

Previously, we know that the man was for the modern-day Western to deliver 14 episodes this season — but then again, that plan was first conjured up more than a year ago! A great deal has changed since that time, including more rumors than we can possibly get into now. The one thing that we can say for sure? That Taylor Sheridan is confident that if he needs more episodes to tell the rest of this story, he will get more. Given that this is now set to be the final season, plans may be changing for setting up the endgame.

So how many episodes does this show really need to stick the landing? We don’t necessarily think that we are going to magically get thirteen more episodes here to finish things off, especially since there is already a follow-up series in the works. Still, the originally planned remaining six episodes simply does not feel like enough.

Tu us, the ideal number of episodes for the rest of the season is simple, largely because it is the same as what we have seen so far: Eight. That gives everyone plenty of time to tell the story of the Duttons, and this is also a similar length to a number of other prestige shows these days. Eight episodes is also a short enough run that it makes it easier to imagine that they will all be ready to air when we get around to November.

How will the story end?

Conventional wisdom suggests that John Dutton will be killed off and his children will fight over the future of the ranch … but we’re also not certain the ending will be so simple. Do we really need this to automatically become Succession with cowboy hats? There is a chance that Taylor Sheridan has a few more tricks up his sleeve.

How many episodes do you want to see moving forward on Yellowstone season 5?

