Love Island USA season 7 finale: Did Amaya & Bryan win?

We knew that the Love Island USA season 7 finale was going to provide a lot of drama, especially when it comes to the vote at the end.

Going into the night, we will admit that there were two pairs we thought could end up being victorious: Nic & Olandria or Amaya & Bryan. The former seemed to have more passionate support as a couple. Meanwhile, “Amaya Papaya” proved to be very much one of the most entertaining people all season. We also tend to think there is a chance that we will see more TV appearances for her down the ride.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some daily Big Brother live feed updates now!

Well, in the end it was Amaya & Bryan who won the grand prize this time around! The two can walk away from this season with the victory and the money that comes away with it, which is pretty impressive given that Nic & Olandria (who finished in second) were there from the very start of the season. Huda & Chris were in third place, and Iris & Pepe were really just happy to be there.

Now, we can just take a big sigh here and know that this super-controversial season has come to a close. There are clearly a number of changes that the show may need to look at moving forward, with a big one being how to better vet contestants and also get more substantial love connections. After all, there were fewer strong romances this season, and it honestly felt at times like it was a disadvantage in the voting to be in something strong. We already know that there are a lot of people out there debating over the voting system and how it works.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Love Island USA, including when season 8 could premiere

What do you think about the results of the Love Island USA finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







