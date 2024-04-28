Nine Perfect Strangers season 2: Nicole Kidman’s tease

As some of you may be aware at this point, Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 is currently in production — what lies ahead here? Well, a lot of the finer details are still under lock and key, but beyond Nicole Kidman, we know that there will be a new cast of characters. Also, there’s a brand-new setting in Europe. This is a story that is going to look and feel pretty darn different from what we saw the first time around.

So what exactly are we going to be seeing from start to finish here? Well, Kidman still isn’t saying too much, but she’s indicated strongly that the series will be every bit as crazy as what you could want. Speaking per Deadline, the actress offered up the following on what lies ahead:

“Swiss Alps and crazy! Hold on tight cause it’s going to get wild!”

Our hope remains that Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 is going to be arriving later this year, largely because of when production started and also just because there’s plenty of reason for Hulu to get this out there sooner rather than later. The first season aired a long time ago and with that in mind, a lot of people out there are probably going to need to go back and re-watch to even remember what happened.

Kidman is certainly going to be busy moving forward. In addition to her film projects the actress has this show, a potential Big Little Lies season 3, a possible Special Ops: Lioness season 2, and a number of other things at the same time. She seems to enjoy being quite prolific, and also taking on high-profile TV projects that allow her to play pretty complex and complicated people.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

