Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere date: April 2024 update

Now that we are closing into the month of April, what is there to look forward to in regards to Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 on Hulu?

If you have been wondering about the future of the Nicole Kidman series for a good while, let’s just go ahead and say this: Filming started off earlier this year on the latest batch of episodes, and we know that there’s a pretty fantastic group of stars on board including Murray Bartlett and Henry Golding. We imagine that the story will be strange and cerebral again at times, but also gloriously entertaining.

The bad news for now is this: If you were hoping to get a premiere date for season 2 anytime soon, prepare to be disappointed. There’s nothing when it comes to a timetable for this month, and we don’t imagine the series will be around for at least another half a year, if not later. The best-case scenario here could be a November / December start depending on when production wraps and how long it takes to get these episodes together. Given the fact that season 1 did end a long time ago, there is some value in getting more of the story out there sooner rather than later.

However, don’t be surprised if we are forced to wait until early 2025 to dive back into this story. Hulu, like many other streaming services, tends to take their time with this show. They will not rush things along solely for the sake of doing so, and they are going to find a place for the series to succeed.

After all, consider this

Won’t they want a season 3 for the show? It does feel like there is a reasonably good chance that this happens.

Related – See more discussions on Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 right now, including the cast

What do you most want to see moving into Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 over at Hulu?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, continue to come back — there are a lot of other updates down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







