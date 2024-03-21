Nine Perfect Strangers season 2: Henry Golding, more join

We recognize that it has been a pretty long wait to see Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 arrive on Hulu and unfortunately, it is not over yet.

Is there still good news to report? We like to think so, as production for the latest batch of episodes is taking place. Also, we continue to learn more and more about everyone involved alongside Nicole Kidman returning as Masha.

According to Variety, some of the latest additions including Henry Golding, Mark Strong, and Lena Olin. They join a fantastic roster that already included the lies of The White Lotus alum Murray Bartlett, Annie Murphy of Schitt’s Creek, Christine Baranski, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Dolly De Leon, King Princess, Aras Aydin and Lucas Englander. You’ve got people in here who are known for everything from comedy to drama and by virtue of that alone, we’re confident that the performances will be top-notch across the board.

If there is any major challenge when it comes to Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 at this point, it is largely just making sure that the story manages to live up to some of the hype. We certainly think that there are reasons to have questions about this, especially since the first season did not necessarily leave a lot of room presumably open. Still, getting a largely-new cast here makes us think that Masha has assembled another group and with that, we will have a chance to see a number of bizarre, chaotic, and also entertaining surprises moving forward. Basically, we’re talking about the sort of thing that you probably want if you watched the first season.

(If you haven’t seen the first season yet, be assured that there is still plenty of time to make that happen.)

Related – Get some more discussion on a possible Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere date

What do you possibly want to see moving into a Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 over at Hulu?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for more updates leading up to a premiere.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







