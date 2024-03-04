Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere date: March ’24 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get news on a Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere date at some point this month?

Before we get too far into that particular subject, let’s start things off by noting that we’ve been forced into waiting a really long time to see the Nicole Kidman series back! The first series aired all the way back in 2021, and Hulu took a really long time confirming that another season was happening. Granted, a lot of that may have been spent with them trying to figure out what the story would be for another chapter, as some good things like this do take time to develop!

If you have not heard already, there are some great actors coming on board season 2 including The Good Wife alum Christine Baranski and also The White Lotus actor Murray Bartlett. Meanwhile, did you hear the news that another season is filming? Well, it is! According to Screen Daily, production started several weeks ago in Europe. Odds are, it will take many months in order to ensure that everything is going to be wrapped up properly.

Now, our hope moving forward here is rather simple: When will we actually get some news on a premiere date? We would love nothing more than to see it announced this month but in reality, that feels unlikely. It may just be a little too early in the process for that.

The most likely situation for this show…

We do foresee it coming out either at the end of the year or early 2025 and if that happens, we could see a date announced in late summer or early fall.

No matter when we do end up seeing Nine Perfect Strangers back, it is going to be pretty darn essential that Hulu gets the word out with this show. After all, there are probably a lot of people out there who have not seen season 1…

Related – Get some more news now when it comes to Nine Perfect Strangers now, including some more on the cast

What do you most want to see moving into Nine Perfect Strangers season 2?

When do you think the show is actually going to premiere? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







