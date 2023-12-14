Nine Perfect Strangers season 2: Annie Murphy and more join!

Just in case you needed another reason to be excited for Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 over at Hulu, we think we’ve got it!

According to a report from Deadline, there are a handful of familiar faces coming on board the upcoming season, in particular Schitt’s Creek / Kevin Can F— Himself star Annie Murphy in addition to The Gilded Age / The Good Wife’s Christine Baranski. These are two huge heavyweights, and they are joining the likes of Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Legends of Tomorrow) and The White Lotus / The Last of Us alum Murray Bartlett.

So what about Nicole Kidman? She is reportedly finalizing her deal to come back as star and executive producer. How she still has time to even do this show is astounding, given her number of other projects — plus her comments not that long ago about there possibly being a third season of Big Little Lies. (Remember that the future of Lioness: Special Ops currently remains unclear.)

Given the way in which the first season of the Hulu series ended, we are insanely curious as to how the story is going to be told moving forward. While we have about a million different questions about the story here, it is pretty hard to question a lot of the incredible talent involved here. For now, it feels pretty easy to say that we are looking at another hit. We just hope that there’s a chance that the series could premiere in late 2024 / early 2025, especially since we’re going to be in a drier period of programming in the immediate future. The more great shows coming up after the fact, the better.

Now, we’ll just have to wait and see if more announcements are coming…

Related – Be sure to get some more news all about the Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 renewal now

Are you more excited than ever now to see Nine Perfect Strangers season 2?

Do you think that some of these new additions add to the show tremendously? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







