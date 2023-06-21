Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 renewal official; who’s on board?

It has taken us a long time to get here, but let’s go ahead now and share the good news: Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 is finally official.

The funny thing is that a good year ago, there were some original reports that this was happening — which was somewhat surprising at the time, given the way that the first season concluded. Yet, here we are and the folks at Hulu have confirmed it is 100% coming back.

So who will be a part of this new chapter? Well, some details are still forthcoming. However, Variety is already reporting that Nicole Kidman is going to be coming back as main character Masha, and she will be joined by Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus, The Last of Us) as well as Legends of Tomorrow alum Maisie Richardson-Sellers.

Our hope here is clearly that the long wait between seasons has allowed for plenty of time to prepare the series for whatever is next. It is far too early to have a lot of insight on the next chapter, though, mostly because of the writers’ strike and also the fact that season 2 probably will not premiere for some time still. Kidman in particular is an extremely busy performer who has a wide array of different TV projects on the go. Over the past several years, she has shifted her focus more from big-screen projects to limited series or prestige dramas, ones that run for 6-10 episodes that then give her the flexibility to do a number of different things. It seems to be a successful model for her.

Now, we just have to wait and see if season 2 will live up to everything that we saw from the first go-around for this project. We’ll go ahead and cross our fingers…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

