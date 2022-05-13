Nine Perfect Strangers renewed for season 2 at Hulu, but how?

Here’s a bit of news today that we absolutely did not see coming: It looks like there’s going to be a Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 at Hulu!

According to a new report from Variety, the series (which starred Nicole Kidman as Masha, a woman running a very experimental retreat) is going to be coming back. With this in mind, the show is going to compete under the Drama Series category at the Emmys. Previously, it looked more as though it was going to be competing as a Limited Series — which honestly made more sense.

Where things get confusing with this renewal is rather simple: It felt like the first season had a pretty definite conclusion. Where do you go from here? Is it possible you bring in a totally different group of characters? No cast or plot information has been released as of this writing.

The parallels between this show and Big Little Lies are at this point hard to avoid. Remember that both shows have featured Nicole Kidman, and also are based on works from Liane Moriarty. While we don’t want to make any judgments about Nine Perfect Strangers without seeing the second season, our big takeaway from Big Little Lies was that it really didn’t need a second season. Sure, it was great to see Meryl Streep, but it felt more like it existed for awards consideration than a natural or needed extension of that story.

Given the timing of this renewal and the relative lack of information out there about it, we’d be surprised if Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 emerges at any point before 2023 — yet, we’ll keep our eyes and ears peeled for more news as it trickles out.

