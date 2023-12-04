Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: December 2023 hopes

What are we going to learn about Bridgerton season 3 over the course of this month? Could a premiere date be announced?

First and foremost, we should remind you that we’re at a point with this show that almost everything is totally up to Netflix. Filming for this batch of episodes actually wrapped up several months ago and at this point, we like to think that post-production is pretty darn far along. What may be going on here is as simple as Netflix trying to just figure out the right spot to place the show. Remember that they had the Queen Charlotte spin-off already this year, and they are likely trying to space out their scripted content after the AMPTP failed to resolve either the WGA or SAG-AFTRA strikes in a timely fashion this year.

At the moment, the earliest that we would anticipate season 3 airing is spring 2024. If that happens, there is at least a chance that we get a premiere date announced this month. We’re not sure that it’s early enough for any other news to come out, but we are at a point where we will take whatever small announcement that we possibly can.

For those who are unaware, you can prepare for Bridgerton this time around to be focused more on Penelope than ever before, as her love story with Colin will take center stage. We hesitate to say too much more than that, but we imagine that many things viewers loved about the first two seasons will be there once again.

Meanwhile, a season 4 for the period drama has already been greenlit! That’s another thing that you can consider on the docket for Netflix, though not much has been said for filming with it at the moment. We also get the feeling that season 4 won’t be the show’s last; after all, there are a lot of stories still left to tell!

What are you hoping to get when it comes to Bridgerton season 3 news in the near future?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







