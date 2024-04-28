Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: The best-case scenario

Cobra Kai season 6 is coming this year — that is not something that you have to worry about. Production has been underway for a while! The remaining episodes are poised to be action-packed as we see the students of Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso go global to show off their skills. Also, they’ll have a significant threat courtesy of John Kreese, who has now found his way out of prison.

So what is the best-case scenario when it comes to when we could see the series back on Netflix? The first thing to remember here is simply that the show is going to need to be edited even when filming is done, and that’s what makes an early or mid-summer release extremely unlikely. Instead, we would look more towards late August / early September as the earliest you could see at least part of the show back. In the past, the streamer has dropped all of the Ralph Macchio show at once, but could they do two batches this time? It’s possible, given that they are doing it with a lot of other programs at this point.

If not September, October seems to be a fairly safe bet at the same time. We don’t think there is some huge benefit that comes with waiting longer than that, unless they are desperate to get another show in Squid Game out there first.

The most important thing to remember for now is simply this: Netflix can ultimately do whatever they want when it comes to naming a premiere date for Cobra Kai. The cast and producers have no say over this! All they can really do is create the best window possible for getting the show viewers. Even if this is the final season, they are still invested in it — remember, there is a chance at a spin-off!

