Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: More Netflix assurances

Just in case you were worried about any alterations or changes when it comes to a Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date, don’t be. Based on the latest info from Netflix, it does seem like the karate comedy is heading back to the dojo exactly when you’d expect!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the final season is still set for the second half of this year, which makes a ton of sense when you think about the current filming timeline. We know that things were delayed last year amidst the industry strikes, but the cast and crew reconvened early in 2024 to make sure that they showed no mercy while filming the conclusion of this story.

As of right now, our hope is that Cobra Kai returns either in late summer or early fall, and within the final story we know that there is going to be an international karate tournament! Beyond just that, you will also have a chance to see John Kreese try to orchestrate more trouble now that he’s out of prison — and there could be closure for at least a good handful of characters you’ve come to know and love over the years.

We do know that this is not necessarily the end of the franchise, as the creators have discussed the possibility of spin-offs already. Sure, we recognize that there is a new Karate Kid movie in the works, but the production team here is not directly involved in that.

So long as the final Cobra Kai season pays perfect homage to the first five and allows us to have a great time, we know we’ll be happy at the end of the day. It’ll be hard not to be!

