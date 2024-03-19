Cobra Kai season 6 spoilers: Sekai Taikai and beyond

We tend to think that a lot of you know already that Cobra Kai season 6 will be epic when it eventually arrives on Netflix. At this point, how can it not? The scale seems to be larger than any batch of episodes so far and honestly, that makes some sense!

After all, remember that the international Sekai Taikai karate tournament is going to be a part of the story this time around! This is something that was hyped back in season 5, and it is a smart way to level up the show as opposed to just doing the All Valley tournament all over again. You want to bring new variables to the story and this does that.

In general, though, the final season is going to ambitious in ways that go beyond just karate. While executive producer Jon Hurwitz could not say anything too specific in a new post on Twitter, he does enough to get you excited:

Season 6 expands the Karate Kid/Cobra Kai universe more than the first 5 seasons combined. The world building has been truly exhilarating. Excited for everyone to see the diversity of scenes we’ve been filming episode to episode. We’re going to so many new places in the Miyagiverse.

Remember that there’s also a chance that this universe could expand beyond what you see in the series finale here also. While no spin-off has been confirmed at present, it feels like the creative team are open to the idea of doing more. (While Ralph Macchio is involved in the upcoming Karate Kid movie, it feels better to consider that its own separate thing for now.)

We hope that whenever we do get a chance to see some footage from season 6 (later this year? Fingers crossed!), there will be a better chance to see the size and scope of the story ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

