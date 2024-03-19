Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Discussions underway

If you are a diehard fan of Cobra Kai on Netflix, then you may know already that there’s a lot of work being done on the sixth and final season. Of course, we don’t love thinking about the prospect of the show ending, but at least there is the consolation of this show going out on its own terms. We’re building up to some huge stuff, whether it be an international karate competition or a chance to have some meaningful goodbyes to a lot of major characters.

So while there is no public release date at the moment, has one at least been discussed behind the scenes? It certainly seems that way! Speaking in a post on Twitter, here is what executive producer Jon Hurwitz had to say:

Release date has been discussed, but not set in stone. Once that’s locked in, we’ll know more about the pace of announcements and trailers.

Based on where things are in production right now, it feels fair to assume that the final season is going to be coming out at some point before the end of the year. Netflix could split it up in halves or give it to us all at once. They have the room to be a little bit flexible there, but no matter what they choose, we certainly think that it will be put in position to succeed.

After all, consider this: The producers have said for a while that they would love to stay in the Miyagi-verse after the finale, so Netflix will probably want Cobra Kai to have a big splash at the end. Doing this would certainly help any spin-off down the line!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

