Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: A March 2024 update

With us now firmly in March 2024, what more is there to say about a Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date at Netflix?

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and begin here by stating the obvious: We absolutely would love nothing more than to see the series come back and soon. We know that production is currently underway as of right now! It is really a measure with that in mind of having to wait in order for filming to be wrapped up.

Unfortunately, because filming is currently going on, it does feel a little bit optimistic for us to sit here and say that we’re going to get some return-date news this month — or really most of the spring, for that matter. It does at least seem like Cobra Kai is going to be coming back in 2024, and with that, there is a specific idea in our mind as to when we could end up seeing a premiere date announced: The upcoming Tudum fan event, which happened last year in late spring / early summer. This is when a lot of big stuff tends to be shown on a number of the streamer’s shows, and it makes the most sense to have a few more big things revealed at around that time.

As for what we will be seeing within the final chapter of the karate comedy, we don’t tend to think that is all that tough to figure out. Honestly, it is our expectation that there are going to be higher stakes than ever, plus an international competition presumably! With this also being the final season, it is certainly fair to assume that there is going to be endings for a lot of familiar faces.

Is there still a chance for a spin-off? Well, remember the classic phrase that Cobra Kai never dies…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

