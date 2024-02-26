Cobra Kai season 6: Hilary Swank on possible Julie Pierce cameo

Is there any chance that Hilary Swank could appear on Cobra Kai season 6? Because this is the final season, of course that leads to more of a demand to make a cameo happen.

After all, out of all the surviving cast members from the original Karate Kid franchise, Swank is one of the most notable names who has yet to appear. There is an irony to the demand now, given that The Next Karate Kid was widely panned upon release. Yet, time changes things and now, the movie does have a cult following. Plus, there is no denying that Julie Pierce would be fun within the larger universe of the Netflix series.

As great as a cameo would be, though, we can’t say that we have good news. In a new interview with Collider, Swank made it clear that the odds are pretty low that she is going to be coming back:

“I don’t think I am, unfortunately. I know. It’s, like, the number one question I get right now. Most people usually say, ‘What’s it like working with Clint Eastwood?’ But I think, ‘Are you going to be on Cobra Kai has almost surpassed that?'”

With this being said…

Would Swank really say that she is on the show and ruin the surprise? That’s one theory, but the one we tend to subscribe to is the notion that with production only recently starting on the final season, there is still a chance it could happen. The creative team obviously knows that there’s an interest in seeing Julie on the show, and the main challenge would probably just be finding the right way to incorporate her with everything else that is currently happening.

Are you still hoping that Hilary Swank will be appearing on Cobra Kai season 6, despite this quote?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

