Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: February 2024 update

Are we going to be learning about a Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date at some point in February 2024? Of course, the demand is there!

First and foremost, let’s begin by noting here something that has already been out in the press for a little while: Production is underway on the latest batch of episodes. There is no real reason for questioning on that anymore on the other side of the industry strikes of last year. With season 6 being the final one, we also know that extra effort is being taken here to make each episode even more epic than they have ever been before. Given that there’s potential for an international karate competition moving into the next season, the possibilities feel fairly unlimited. (Of course, we are also aware of the fact that there’s a chance in here to see John Kreese cause a lot of chaos.)

Now if you are hoping for more Cobra Kai news this month, the only thing we’d say is this: There’s a chance at either casting news or something more related to production. We aren’t going to learn a premiere date, but we’ve reported already that Netflix is still planning to launch things a little bit later on in 2024. We tend to think that we will hear more definite news later this summer, potentially at an event similar to Tudum where we have seen some significant reveals announced in the past.

Hopefully, we’ll head back to the dojo one final time this fall but if it takes longer than that, so be it. Good things do come to those who wait! There’s going to be a lot of action, a good bit of humor, and also some iconic characters doing what they do best. Cobra Kai never dies!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

