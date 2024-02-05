Cobra Kai season 6: Ralph Macchio, cast on start of filming

In the event you have not heard already Cobra Kai season 6 is officially underway! It has taken a long time to get here and yet, Ralph Macchio and the rest of the cast is now back at it, preparing what should be the most important batch of episodes yet.

How do we know it will be so important? Well, just remember this: It is the FINAL batch of episodes for this show. The powers-that-be are going to do everything in their power to ensure that they create something that is big, epic, and of course really entertaining.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a video featuring a lot of the cast talking about getting back to work on the remaining episodes — and just how excited they are to make that happen. Everyone seems to be aware that this season is going to be bigger than any other, and that is a major part of what will make it fun! There is the potential for an international karate competition that is bigger than anything that we’ve seen before — not only that, but we could also be getting a chance here to see the revenge of John Kreese and also the younger characters planning for their future.

In the end, just be sure to remember this: Cobra Kai never dies. We know already that there is talk about possible spin-offs and the like; this is something that can probably be revisited further once we get around to the final season airing. At that point, we’ll get a larger sense of the overall vision when it comes to the end of this story.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

