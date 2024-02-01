Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Netflix hypes it further

It has felt for a good while that Cobra Kai season 6 will be coming at some point in 2024 … so is that 100% the case?

Well, let’s just say that a sizzle reel put out by Netflix today makes it abundantly clear that the karate comedy is going to be coming back with its final batch of episodes at some point this year. It really is just a matter of when. Production started up weeks ago with the entire cast and crew, and the good news is that this is not a show that takes a long time to film. Meanwhile, it also does not have so many special effects that it is almost impossible to put together after the fact. With all of this in mind, an exact return date could just be up to whatever the streaming service wants.

For now, our expectation is that we will get back to the dojo at some point this fall; not only that, but we would not be altogether shocked in the event that we get the episodes in two batches. That has become more of a trend as of late, as it does enable Netflix to keep people subscribed for more than a solid month.

As for why Cobra Kai is ending with this season, that seems to be tied mostly to a decision made by the creative team. However, it does not necessarily mean the end of the franchise! There have been some teases about potential spin-offs already, so we’ll have to wait and see whatever happens with that. (There is also a new Karate Kid movie being developed, but it does not come from the same creative team — even if Ralph Macchio seems to be involved.)

