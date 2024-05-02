The Amazing Race 36 episode 9 preview: The Dominican Republic!

As you get yourselves prepared for The Amazing Race 36 episode 9 on CBS next week, why not share a little bit of shock for a moment? How are we so close to the end of the season!

Well, this batch of episodes is a little bit of an oddity in that we’ve gotten 90-minute episodes all season and yet, it was actually shot and originally edited with 60-minute installments instead. It was filmed prior to what is being billed as season 35, which aired this past fall. They’ve had to work a little bit of magic to re-edit and prepare the legs this season, and that’s why the Megaleg was turned into one episode rather than two. It is also why the final two legs are going to be airing as a single one on May 15 — that just makes sense with the footage that they have.

Anyhow, next week is going to be just a single leg, one that is highlighting another brand-new location in the Dominican Republic. Want to know more? Then check out the full synopsis below:

“My Precious Cacao” – For the first time, the Race travels to the Dominican Republic, where the final five teams must complete two road blocks, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, May 8 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Why limited locations this season?

All of season 36 has taken place in the Americas / the Caribbeans, and we tend to think that is due to a combination of factors, from cost to the fact that this was shot as the global health crisis was winding down and it was an easier, more contained schedule. Our hope is that moving forward, the show could be a little more ambitious, but we’ll have to see if that happens.

