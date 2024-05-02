The Amazing Race 36 episode 8 actually brought a couple of firsts to the franchise. For starters, the show went to Barbados for the first time! Also, we saw a situation involving a camera crew that we’re not sure that we’ve ever witnessed on the show before.

The reason why we saw it? Well, it’s because Angie & Danny were eliminated tonight and the producers had to find some sort of way in order to justify it. They found themselves in a lot of trouble because effectively, they lost their crew on the road, and a rule is that your crew has to be behind you at all times. The show doesn’t like to mention it much because it destroys immersion, but it’s always a part of the competition.

Angie & Danny were stuck sitting around and waiting to reunite with their crew at the Detour, and this ended up causing their downfall. It’s a shame really, given that Angie dominated her Roadblock and by virtue of that, they could have been set up really well for the rest of the leg. Things just didn’t shake out in their favor, and it’s a reminder that one sudden move on the road can cost you a lot. They were fun, super-likable, and actually got the term “Philiminated” on the show — a term that we’ve heard used plenty of times in the fandom. They are easily one of those teams who made the most of their time.

Is this the best season we’ve had? Not exactly. You can tell sometimes that these episodes were not shot to be 90 minutes, and Danny & Cesar have dominated so much of it (kudos to them) that we haven’t seen as much of the other times. Also, there’s been so much time spent watching Amber & Vinny’s arguments that Yvonne & Melissa have disappeared at times — despite making it so close to the finale!

