Cobra Kai season 6 filming underway; premiere date hopes

We know that we have to wait a good while to see Cobra Kai season 6 premiere on Netflix but even still, we come with great news!

According to a report from What’s On Netflix, today marked the cast and crew coming back together again to work on the show. There have been signs for several weeks now that we were getting to this point and in that sense, we’re happy the big day is finally here!

Now that we’ve said all of this, we do recognize that we will need to exercise a lot of patience over the next several weeks! There won’t be a ton of teases in fear of giving anything away, especially when you think about what is at stake over the coming episodes.

So what do we know for sure is coming up at this point? Well, a number of different things that are pretty darn dramatic! Let’s just start off here with the fact that the end of season 5, John Kreese busted out of prison and that is something that everyone is going to have to deal with eventually. Meanwhile, there’s also the potential for an international competition, and a lot of the younger characters are going to have to paint a path towards the future.

When will the show premiere?

Nothing is confirmed at present, but we know that the producers have already said that they would like to see the show return at some point before we get around to the end of the year. It is possible that we will get the entire season at once, but we could also see it split up a little bit. After all, that’s something that we have seen with some other Netflix shows…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

