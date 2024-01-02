Cobra Kai season 6: William Zabka posts training video!

As many of you may be aware already, Cobra Kai season 6 is going to be resuming production this month, and there is a ton to be excited for!

This season is going to be the final one for the Karate Kid spin-off and with that in mind, there’s one thing you absolutely are going to see — action, and a lot of it! Why would you anticipate anything else at this point? We’ve got a great chance in here to see jaw-dropping moments aplenty, and we just hope that the fight scenes live up to some of the hype.

In a post on Twitter, you can see that Johnny Lawrence himself in William Zabka is already doing his best to train and prepare for this final chapter. While we know that a show like Cobra Kai has a stunt team, the actors themselves want to make some of the action as believable as possible.

So what lies ahead over the course of this final chapter? There are a number of different things, but one of the biggest obstacles is clearly going to be seeing whether or not Johnny and Daniel LaRusso will continue to lift their students to new heights. The fifth season teased that an international competition could be coming, and that is worthy of some excitement.

At the same time, though, we also know that there are some other obstacles that everyone is going to have to face within here, with a big one being John Kreese breaking out of prison. His history with Johnny is complicated, but we tend to think at this point, there is one thing he’s looking to get above all others: Revenge. Things are going to get messy, and we just hope you are prepared for it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

