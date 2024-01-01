Cobra Kai season 6 spoilers: A new tease about run time!

The premiere of Cobra Kai season 6 is hopefully coming in 2024 and with production starting up soon, what better time to look ahead?

Within this particular piece, there is one thing in particular we want to dive further into: Run time. While the final season may still only have ten episodes, that does not mean that they all have to be the same length as those that we have seen in the past.

With this very thing in mind, why not go ahead and bring in here executive producer Hayden Schlossberg? In a response to someone on Twitter, the EP noted that “the total runtime for the full season will be the longest” of any of the ones we’ve seen so far. That means more time to focus on all the characters and develop a proper series finale. We also made it clear that we’re going to be seeing an extended finale as well.

In terms of conflict, one of the big threads entering the final season is the return of John Kreese, who has now escaped from prison. While we would love to sit here and say with confidence that we’re going to be seeing him arrested again fast, that may not be the case.

Yet, even with this in mind we are still pretty darn confident when we say that there is probably going to be a reasonably happy ending for at least most of these characters. We tend to think of Cobra Kai as a largely inspirational show and by virtue of that, we envision that at a lot of the younger characters in general will be off doing bigger and better things!

Meanwhile, it already seems as though Daniel LaRusso will have some sort of role in the next Karate Kid movie, whatever that may be…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

