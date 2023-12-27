Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Hopes for the winter

Is there a chance that we could actually hear a little bit about a Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date before the end of the winter? We know already that this is the final season and by virtue of that, certainly there are hopes for some big moments.

What are we hoping to see personally? Well, there are a couple of things from the end of last season that absolutely do have our attention, whether it be John Kreese getting out of prison to the potential for some of the students to compete in an international tournament. We imagine that the Netflix comedy will go bigger and bolder than ever on its way out the door — after all, why wouldn’t it?

Unfortunately, this is the bad news that we have to share for the time being: You are going to be waiting for a good while longer to see the show back. We do think that there will be news on Cobra Kai season 6 that is shared over the next few weeks, especially when it comes to filming. The cast and crew, after all, are going to be back at work early on into the new year. That will mean that we’ll get everything from casting news to behind-the-scenes teases.

Based on what we’ve heard from the producers of the show already, all intentions still are to get this final batch of episodes on the air in 2024. With the current timeline, we tend to think that late summer / early fall is the earliest we’ll get them. A specific date could be announced in the spring, but we tend to think that Netflix will be patient with this, as they want to ensure that everything is wrapped up behind the scenes to the cast and crew’s liking.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

