Cobra Kai season 6: Series star on filming starting soon

If you were unaware as of right now, Cobra Kai season 6 production is going to be underway sooner rather than later!

So, how soon are we talking here? Let’s just say that in a matter of weeks, the cast and crew could be back at it working to make the end of the series as good as possible.

In a new interview with Screen Rant, Courtney Henggeler (who plays Amanda LaRusso on the series) made it clear that production is going to be happening at some point in January. We tend to think that a lot of work will be done over the weeks and months that follow, and the door does still seem open for the series to arrive on Netflix in 2024.

As for what the story of the final season will be, the #1 threat at the moment seems to be John Kreese’s revenge story. While we’ve seen several characters from the Karate Kid universe learn the error of their ways and try to reform, we’re not sure that Johnny’s one-time sensei is really that guy. Instead, he may bide his time and wait until the right moment to strike again after busting out of prison.

What about the younger characters? Well, we know that the end of season 5 featured an international tournament and in one way, we certainly think that we’re going to be seeing those characters work to take part in that. This would at least be one of the more ambitious ideas — after seeing multiple All-Valley tournaments, we’re not sure you could focus on that again and have it be anywhere near as exciting.

We’re sure that there will be at least some resolution to the story … but you also have to remember that Cobra Kai Never Dies.

