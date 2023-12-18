Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Show EP hopeful on 2024 start

When is Cobra Kai season 6 going to premiere on Netflix? We know that this is something that a lot of people are eager to get more information on at present, and for a good reason! This is one of the most popular shows the streaming service has and at the same time, we also know this is the final season.

The feeling we have in our heart right now is a little bittersweet. It is absolutely good to know that the series is going to get something that constitutes a proper ending, but at the same time, we can’t help but want more — even if six seasons is a long time for ANY series in this present era!

Even though we do still have a good while to wait, the executive producers are crossing their fingers and hoping for a 2024 launch. Speaking to Deadline, here is what co-showrunner Hayden Schlossberg had to say when asked about it:

With the only caveat being that nothing else happens in the industry. That’s the hope to get this out ASAP for the fans who have been waiting.

Hayden and his fellow EPs (who also work on Obliterated) were also asked further about the chances that we are going to see Hilary Swank at some point before the end of the season, and they were of course coy on that. We 100% think that fans want to see it happen and she is canon to this universe. That does mean the door is left open, provided that Swank is game to do it and the right story is there.

One important thing to remember leading into the final season is this: While it may mark the end for now, it doesn’t mean it is the end forever. There is still the chance that we get a spin-off or some other continuation later.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

