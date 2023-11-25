Cobra Kai season 6: More news on filming confirmed

Cobra Kai season 6 is absolutely coming, even if we’re still sad about the thought this is the final season. Do we still think that the cast, writers, and producers are going to go for broke here in delivering the next batch of stories? Absolutely. There is room for a potentially global tournament, but also some significant threats given the recent release of John Kreese from prison. Who knows what sort of carnage he could cause?

For the time being, though, there is really one subject that we want to hone in on above all others, and that is rather simple: When production is going to kick off. In a recent post on Twitter, co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz offered some clarity on that:

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! I’m thankful for all the Cobra Kai fans worldwide and that the CK family will be reuniting to make Season 6 right after the New Year! It’s going to be our most kick a– season yet!

We know that there has already been a lot of work done preparing the final season so at this point, the first part of 2024 will be all about just making sure that these episodes are filmed to be as awesome as possible. Given that there is always the possibility of spin-offs or something more down the road, we don’t tend to think that every loose end out there is going to be wrapped up. Also, that’s okay!

To us, the most important thing when it comes to crafting the end of the story here is that it feels perfectly tied to everything that we’ve had a chance to enjoy so far. Tonally, it should be both action-packed and still funny at the same time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

