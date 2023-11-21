Cobra Kai season 6: Ralph Macchio’s new Karate Kid connected?

We already know that a Cobra Kai season 6 is coming to Netflix, and that it is going to be the final chapter of the show. So, what else have we learned? Well, think in terms of some news that makes the greater universe all the more connected.

According to a new report from Variety, Ralph Macchio is poised to star as Daniel LaRusso in a new Karate Kid movie at Sony Pictures alongside Jackie Chan, who is reprising his role as Mr. Han, who he played during the Jaden Smith Karate Kid film. The project is coming from director Jonathan Entwistle and writer Rob Lieber, and we know that at present, the search is underway for a new “Karate Kid” to be the main character.

So what does all of this mean for Cobra Kai, and the possible connection between projects? We knew that this new film was in development a while back, and at the time the producers of the Netflix series said that they had no involvement in that. Even at present, that may remain the case — yet, given Macchio’s presence in both the show and this movie, we have a hard time thinking that this is some alternate universe. It’s possible that there could be nods to the Netflix show in here, while also allowing the movie to be its own separate thing that can exist for new fans.

We should note, as well, that the Cobra Kai producers have indicated a desire of their own to do things within this world, so we’ll have to see what happens there. All of this is going to be confusing, but we’re not shocked at all that Sony wants to get whatever they can out of this property. After all, the Jaden Smith movie was a success, and Cobra Kai has absolutely been that for Netflix over time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

