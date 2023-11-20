Cobra Kai season 6 spoilers: Show EP on possible closure

As many of you out there may be aware as of right now, Cobra Kai season 6 is going to be the final one over on Netflix. Does that mean that a lot of loose ends are going to be tied up?

Of course, it goes without saying that it would be nice if we got closure on a number of different things. As for whether or not that’s going to happen, though, that’s an entirely different story. One of the central mottos of this show is that Cobra Kai Never Dies, and we do get the sense already that the producers are going to be adhering to that on some measure.

In speaking on this further in a new interview with Collider, here is just some of what executive producer Josh Heald had to say:

“We will never give actual closure when it comes to anything. We love working in the ‘Cobra Kai’ universe, so there’s always potential to revisit that world. We’re certainly thinking about other ideas within the Miyagi-verse, and it’s only a matter of time before we figure out exactly which direction we’re gonna head … We’re really excited about Cobra Kai Season 6. We’re gonna go out with a bang, and it’s gonna be an amazing experience for fans of the franchise.”

This certainly does leave the door open for either more films, spin-offs, or something else down the road and honestly, that feels like the right thing. We don’t believe that there ever has to be something neat and tidy since, as is often the case in life, a lot of things can just be passed down to the next generation of fan. There is something delightful and almost full-circle about that, given how Cobra Kai started.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

