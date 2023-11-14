Cobra Kai season 6 spoilers: Dexter alum set for key role

For everyone out there eager to see Cobra Kai season 6 begin filming, we have more news to be stoked about today!

According to a new report from Deadline, Dexter alum CS Lee is set to play Master Kim Sun-Young, someone who appeared in flashbacks during both The Karate Kid and previously in Cobra Kai. We would assume on paper that he is appearing once more in flashbacks, largely because we already spent time with his granddaughter in the present day of the show; also, Master Kim is the one who originally taught John Kreese and Terry Silver the way of the fist many years ago.

If Master Kim is alive in the present, we would tend to think he would be very old; this would require a good bit of old-age makeup for CS Lee, who is only 51.

With the recent end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, we absolutely do anticipate that filming for the upcoming sixth season is going to begin in the relatively near future. After all, production was about to begin this past May before the WGA strike began and since that time, we have largely been in the midst of a waiting game. Our hope now is that the karate comedy will be able to put a cap on its entire story when we get around to summer or fall 2024.

Of course, remember that there is always a chance that a spin-off or something else associated with the show does end up turning up after the fact. Cobra Kai never dies! Or, at the very least, we tend to think that it doesn’t have to! We want to see this show stick around for as long as it possibly can. Cobra Kai never dies!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

