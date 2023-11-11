Cobra Kai season 6: The path forward after SAG-AFTRA strike

For those who have not heard the news, the SAG-AFTRA strike is now over! What does that mean for Cobra Kai season 6?

First and foremost, let’s praise the actors’ union for holding firm and making sure that they got the deal they deserved. We like to think that Daniel and Johnny would be proud. Now, we are on a path that will bring us to the series’ endgame and we tend to think that over the next few weeks, some more details will start to become clear.

After all, filming for season 6 was actually supposed to start back in the spring, right around when the WGA strike kicked off. Everyone has been waiting around ever since, but it certainly does seem as though the scripts are ready and it is really a matter of getting everyone back on set.

While there has yet to be an official production start date for Cobra Kai season 6 out there, we know that there are a number of shows that are getting back to work over the next month and really, it is a matter of scheduling. The good news with a show like this is that it doesn’t actually take a long period of time in order to make it. The episodes are fairly short, and there also isn’t a lot of post-production time that is required after the fact.

So, when will the series actually return?

Obviously, this is information that Netflix has not released as of yet, but we’re crossing our fingers and hoping that there will be some episodes that are coming before we get to the end of next year. There is also a chance that a spin-off or something else is still coming; who says that this franchise has to die?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

